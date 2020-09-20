The entry into force of the ban on downloading the TikTok application in the United States has been postponed to September 27, reports website US Department of Commerce.

It is noted that the decision was made “in the light of positive developments.” The department noted that from 23:59 on September 27, any provision of services for the distribution and maintenance of WeChat and TikTok in the United States, as well as their updating through American online app stores, will be prohibited.

Earlier it was reported that from September 20, the US Department of Commerce will ban any services for the distribution and maintenance of TikTok, transactions associated with the application, as well as its download. In addition, from November 12, the United States authorities will begin to restrict the work of TikTok, if by that time an agreement is not concluded to sell the American segment of the social network.

Today, American leader Donald Trump announced that he approved the acquisition of the American segment of the social network TikTok by Oracle and Walmart.

Recall that in Washington they believe that the Chinese social network is engaged in propaganda and transfers user data to the Chinese authorities. According to US President Donald Trump, in order to continue working in the country, ByteDance, which owns the application, must sell the American segment of the social network to the United States.