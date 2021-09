US Department Announces Deportation Flights for Immigrants

Photograph provided by Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales showing hundreds of undocumented migrants, mostly Haitians, housed Thursday in the migrant camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas| Photo: EFE/Congressman Tony Gonzales

The United States will increase the number and capacity of “deportation flights” for the thousands of immigrants on the Texas border, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday (18), according to information from Agence France Presse. Last Friday, more than 10,000 immigrants, mostly from Haiti, camped under a bridge. It is the second humanitarian crisis to shake Joe Biden’s government, credited with easing measures against illegal immigration taken by former President Donald Trump.

Authorities said that “additional transport will be added to speed up (flights) and increase the capacity” of transfer “to Haiti and other destinations in the next 72 hours”. For now, the Haitians are in an area controlled by customs and border agents, to which 400 additional soldiers have been deployed. Last Friday, the mayor of the city of Del Rio, Bruno Lozano, declared a state of emergency and closed the bridge to traffic.