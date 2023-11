US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The US government, through a statement released by the US State Department this Tuesday (7), accused Russia of financing an extensive disinformation campaign throughout Latin America.

According to the statement, the Kremlin’s strategy aims to use contacts developed in the media in countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay to manipulate information, with the ultimate goal of undermining the support of the population of these countries for Ukraine and propagating anti-American and anti-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) sentiments.

The US government note mentions that three Russian organizations: the Social Design Agency (SDA), the Institute for Internet Development and Structura, are coordinating the development of an information manipulation campaign aimed at America. Latin America, aiming to promote Russian strategic interests in the region to the detriment of other countries.

“The Kremlin’s ultimate goal appears to be to deliver its propaganda and disinformation through local media in a way that feels organic to Latin American audiences,” the State Department statement said.

According to Reuters, the European Union (EU) had already imposed sanctions against the SDA agency and the Structura organization in July this year, accusing them of developing propaganda in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The statement does not directly specify the media outlets that would be receiving Russian funding to disseminate the disinformation campaign. However, it highlights that the process occurs through interaction with journalists and influential personalities, who receive propaganda material written by a team in Russia. Your sole responsibility is to translate and publish the content in local media.