Grayzone: pictures refute the use of explosives to undermine Nord Stream

Hundreds of kilograms of explosives could not have been used to blow up the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2; high pressure in the pipelines played a role in the sabotage. About it writes American Internet portal The Grayzone.

According to journalists, despite numerous investigations into incidents in Europe, countries have not provided reports. At the disposal of the publication were pictures taken by the Swedish engineer Erik Andersson, who led the expedition to the site of the explosion. There are refutations of the widespread version that “hundreds of kilograms” of explosives were used to destroy gas pipelines in September 2022.

“The footage indicates that most of the damage to the pipelines was not caused by the explosions themselves, but by the rapid release of extremely high pressure,” the experts said.

On September 26, it became known that pressure had dropped in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. It was reported that a gas leak from an offshore gas pipeline occurred off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm.