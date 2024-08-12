The United States denied on Monday (12) that it had offered an amnesty to Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro to persuade him to leave power after the electoral authority declared his re-election in the July 28 elections, results considered fraudulent by the opposition and the international community.

US State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel denied in a press conference a report in The Wall Street Journal, which published that Joe Biden’s government had offered an amnesty to persuade Maduro to leave power before the end of his term in January.

“We have not made any offer of amnesty to Maduro or anyone else after the election,” Patel said when asked about the matter.

The spokesman said, however, that the US “is considering a wide range of options to pressure Maduro to return Venezuela to the path of democracy” and said it was time for Chavismo and the opposition “to begin talks for a peaceful transition.”

The newspaper cited three unidentified sources as saying the United States had offered pardons to Maduro and top Chavismo officials facing Justice Department charges to persuade them to step down.

In 2020, the US offered a $15 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Maduro, who is accused of drug trafficking with his allies.

Maduro himself said last Friday that the United States is willing to give him “whatever it takes” to leave power, but demanded that Washington leave Venezuela “calmly.”

The United States does not recognize Maduro’s victory in the July 28 elections, which were proclaimed by the National Electoral Council (CNE) without publishing the voting records, and considers that the winner was opposition candidate Edmundo González, according to records obtained by the majority opposition bloc.

In turn, the US supports mediation efforts by Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, which have relations with Maduro, to try to verify the election results.

Content edited by: Fabio Galão