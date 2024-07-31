US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington had no knowledge of and was not involved in the death of the political leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

“This is something that we were not aware of or involved in. It’s very difficult to speculate” on the impact of this assassination, Blinken told Channel News Asia during his visit to Singapore.

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas confirmed on Wednesday the death of its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, where he was on an official visit, and blamed Israel for his murder, warning that “it will not go unpunished.”

Ismail Haniyeh at the inauguration of Iran's new president. Photo:AFP

The murder occurred at around 2:00 a.m. local time, according to official Iranian agencies, after A shell hit his residence in the Persian capital.

The Hamas leader, who normally resides in Qatar, and one of his bodyguards were killed in the attack. The Islamist group Hamas, which de facto controls the Gaza Strip, confirmed the death of the Islamist leader in a statement: “The leader brother, martyr fighter Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the movement, died as a result of a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran, after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president.”

The assassination could plunge the region into chaos and undermine chances for peace.

The US foreign policy chief declined to comment on how the death of the Hamas leader could affect the Middle East conflict.

“I’ve learned over the years not to speculate about the impact one event might have on something else,” he said.

On the contrary, many countries such as Turkey, China, Russia and Qatar have warned of the risk of the conflict worsening and spreading. The assassination “could plunge the region into chaos and undermine the chances of peace,” warned the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, where the political leadership of the Palestinian group is based.

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. Photo:AFP

The impact on ceasefire negotiations

In line with what he expressed hours earlier during a press conference, Blinken stressed the importance of reaching a ceasefire in the conflict and showed the US’ commitment to “work on it for as long as it takes.”

The US Secretary of State stressed that “it is vitally important to help end the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza” and “bring the hostages home, including some Americans.”

Bombings in Gaza Photo:EFE

“One of the things we’ve been focusing on is making sure that the conflict that has emerged in Gaza doesn’t spread,” he added.

However, the progress of the talks now remains unknown, although they had already been facing another obstacle in recent days.in which the parties exchanged accusations over the amendments each had submitted to the original Israeli proposal.

With Haniyeh’s death, reaching a solution and an agreement will be much more difficult

“With Haniyeh’s death, reaching a solution and an agreement will be much more difficult,” laments the 57-year-old Palestinian, referring to the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza that Israel and Hamas have been holding since May.

Hours before Blinken’s comments, while on a tour of Asia, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, also in Asia, argued from the Philippines that the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East “is not inevitable” despite Haniyeh’s death.