US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/AL DRAGO

The US naval command denied on Monday afternoon (22) the allegations by the Yemeni Houthi militia that it had attacked an American cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden.

Earlier, the group now classified as terrorist by the US and supported by Iran, said it launched a missile at the Ocean Jazz ship, but, according to information from the agency Reutersthe American military stated that they maintained “constant communication” with the vessel and that it “transited safely” along the commercial route.

The Houthis said they had attacked the vessel in retaliation for US and UK offensives against militia targets in Yemen, in response to several attacks the group has carried out against ships in the Red Sea.

The militia, which controls most of Yemen, said its attacks in the Red Sea are against vessels heading to Israel and in “solidarity with the Palestinians”, but, according to information from the Associated Press (AP), Several attacks have already been directed against ships from countries that are not involved in the conflict, nor heading towards Israeli territory.

Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have disrupted trade between Asia and Europe and alarmed world powers about the possibility of an escalation in the war in Gaza.

The Houthis have previously said they would also attack US ships following American and British attacks on their forces in Yemen.