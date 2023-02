How did you feel about the content of this article?

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said the objects’ characteristics and origin would still be investigated. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA

The White House pointed out this Monday (13) that it still does not have more information about the unidentified flying objects that were shot down by the United States between Friday (10) and Sunday (12), but ruled out that they were not man-made.

“There is, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Last week, the United States shot down a Chinese balloon off the coast of South Carolina, which it claimed was part of a spy program by Beijing.

Since Friday, three other objects have been shot down, in Alaska, in Northwest Canada and in the Lake Huron region, between the US state of Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario. But it is still not known exactly what these objects are, nor their origin.

“We still haven’t been able to assess with certainty what these newer objects are,” said White House national security spokesman John Kirby, who added that an assessment of the wreckage, which is being sought, should “tell us a lot ”.