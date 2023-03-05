Officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the United States health regulatory agency, reported that Elon Musk’s request to implement the Neuralink chip in humans was denied. The information, provided to Reuters, puts the billionaire’s plan in check, as innovation is one of the biggest bets in his business. According to the businessman, technology can cure serious illnesses such as paralysis, blindness, among others.

As per the story, the agency’s primary safety concerns involved the device’s lithium battery; the potential for the implant’s tiny threads to migrate to other areas of the brain; and questions about whether and how the device can be removed without damaging brain tissue, officials said.

Since the beginning of the year, Neuralink started registering volunteers to start testing the project. Testing should begin later this year. The company has been developing a biochip capable of transmitting brain signals and promises to enable direct control of electronic devices, using only brain impulses.

“We want to be extremely careful and make sure it’s going to work well before we put a device in a human being,” Musk said during the Neuralink Show and Tell, Fall 2022. “I think we’ve sent most of our documents to the FDA. We think that, probably, in about six months, we could have our first neurolink in a human being.”

Complaint

In December last year, Neuralink came under investigation by the US government for alleged mistreatment of animals after officials complained that they were being pressured to speed up experiments and, thereby, causing unnecessary suffering and death to guinea pigs. This information is contained in documents obtained by the German news agency Reuters.