WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – In a report on the new impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, the Democrats accuse the outgoing US President of being ultimately responsible for the “terrorist attack” on the Capitol. Last week he incited his supporters to march on the Capitol and thus brought about the storming of the parliament building, according to a report to the Justice Committee of the House of Representatives published on Tuesday evening (local time). “President Trump remains a clear and current threat to our constitution and our democracy,” it said.

It is necessary to remove Trump from office to ensure “that no president ever tries again to incite his supporters to act illegally and overturn the will of the people,” said the report. The Democrats accused the Republican Trump of deliberately provoking an “armed riot” in order to avert his electoral defeat. Trump was not up to the office and was not allowed to “stay a single day longer” President, it said. Trump’s term ends on January 20th.

“It is undisputed that the president encouraged the terrorist attack and that his actions foreseeably led to it,” it said. The 76-page report also discusses Trump’s false claims about alleged massive election fraud, his inciting the crowd last Wednesday and his half-hearted reaction after the Capitol storm began.

The House of Representatives wants to vote on the opening of the impeachment procedure on Wednesday. Given their majority in the chamber, the Democrats can start the process on their own. However, a decision was ultimately made in the Senate. The fact that the second Congress Chamber could decide before January 20th is virtually impossible. The Democrats are also concerned with banning Trump from government offices after a conviction. That would also be possible with a successful conclusion of the process after January 20 and would deny him a possible presidential candidacy in 2024.

Although resentment about Trump is also growing among Republicans, the two-thirds majority in the Senate necessary for a conviction is not yet in sight. On January 20, Trump’s successor, Democrat Joe Biden, will be sworn in as the new president./jbz/DP/zb