With Mark Kelly’s re-election, Democrats only need one more seat to secure control of the Senate. Dispute for the House of Representatives remains fierce, with Republicans ahead, but losing the lead. Politician Mark Kelly was re-elected to the Senate by the state of Arizona in the midterm elections, leaving the Democratic Party within a victory of control of the upper house of the United States parliament. According to projections by the Associated Press news agency, with 83% of the votes counted, Kelly had a sufficient lead over Republican rival Blake Masters, the former president of a venture capital fund.

Mark Kelly, who has been to space four times in his astronaut career, focused during the campaign on abortion rights, social security protection and lowering drug prices. He is married to former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head during a 2011 assassination attempt that killed six and wounded 13. The couple later founded a lobby in favor of gun restrictions.

Republican Blake Masters, backed by tech investor Peter Thiel, took a tough stand against abortion and promoted a racist “Great Replacement” theory, popular among white nationalists, that Democrats were trying to use immigration to replace the population. white from the United States.

Masters was supported by Donald Trump, having upheld the baseless assertion that the New York tycoon would have been re-elected in 2020. However, during an October debate, Masters acknowledged that he had not seen any evidence of fraud in the 2020 presidential elections.

Tough dispute in the House of Representatives

Kelly’s victory gives Democrats 49 seats in the Senate, the same number as Republicans, out of a total of 100 seats up for grabs. It is enough for the Democrats to win one of the two seats still to be determined, since if there is a tie for 50 seats in the Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris will have the tie-breaking vote.

In turn, the Republicans would need to win the two contested seats, contested in Nevada and Georgia. This state is responsible for dragging the electoral process until December, when it will open the polls again to nominate a senator for Congress, after none of the candidates has reached the 50% mark.

In the House of Representatives (the lower house of the US parliament), Democrat Susie Lee secured a third term by defeating Republican April Becker in a district in southern Nevada.

With 435 seats at stake and the vote count still in progress, Associated Press projections put Republicans ahead, giving them 211 seats and 201 to Democrats. 218 are needed to form a majority in the House of Representatives.

The vote count took several days, in part because of the mail-in voting system created by the Nevada state parliament in 2020, which requires districts to wait up to four days for votes cast on Election Day.

On the fourth day of the vote count, Republicans are still leading the race for a majority in the House of Representatives, but they are outnumbered by Democrats. As the vote count continues, particularly in states that have massively embraced postal voting, Democrats have won most of the tightest races.

The midterm elections, held on November 8, will determine which party will control the US Congress for the last two years of Democratic President Joe Biden’s term.

av (Lusa,AP,AFP,Reuters)