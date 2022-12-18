While the new Twitter under Elon Musk promises to be more respectful of users’ freedom of expression after revelations of content moderation at the request of Biden administration officials and intelligence agents, concern is growing among Democratic Party lawmakers that Facebook will follow suit.

Four Democratic congressmen, including Representatives Adam Schiff (California), André Carson (Indiana), Kathy Castor (Florida) and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse sent a letter Public address addressed to Nicholas Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta — the new name of the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp. Clegg himself was once a UK MP. In the correspondence, the politicians urged the social media company to “maintain its commitment to remove dangerous and baseless election denial content from its platform.” The term “election denial” has been thrown around by progressives especially against Donald Trump supporters who have stoked skepticism about the 2020 election results since last month’s midterm elections.

Progressive lawmakers explicitly quote Donald Trump, calling for him to remain banned from Facebook beyond the January 2023 deadline for banning. Facebook is responsible for more internet traffic than Twitter: 74% of click-forwards take place on Facebook, against just 7% on Twitter.

The authors of the letter also want Facebook to expand its content moderation role, as, unlike other social networks, its usage rules “do not prohibit publications that make unfounded allegations of voter fraud.” Parliamentarians’ track record in combating disinformation is not completely sound. Adam Schiff, for example, before the 2020 elections, defended that the news about the laptop of Hunter Biden, son of the current president, was disinformation planted by the Russians.

For Jonathan Turley, a lawyer and conservative political commentator, the letter is “a not-so-subtle threat” to Facebook. If the social network reduces “its infamous system of censorship”, says Turley, the four congressmen promise to pester it with bureaucratic procedures in Congress. “With Republicans promising to investigate social media censorship once they take control [da Casa dos

Representantes] in January, these four Democratic members are trying to force Facebook to ‘recommit’ to censor dissenting opinions and make election censorship policies permanent”, accuses the columnist.

The end of “bring your whole self to work”

Meta instituted a new internal policy earlier this month that bans policy discussions among employees, a measure that has been associated with the right when implemented by smaller tech companies in recent years. “We are doing this to ensure that internal discussions remain respectful, productive, and allow us to stay focused,” said Lori Goler, head of personnel at Meta, in a communication to all employees.

It’s a complete shift in the culture of Silicon Valley tech companies from the early part of the last decade, when companies like Google (now part of Alphabet) encouraged employees to “bring your whole self to work.” Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg used to use the motto “move fast and break things”. No longer. Last month, Meta laid off 11,000 employees. The entire sector is going through leaner times after the Covid pandemic and the US economic situation, with levels of inflation not seen in decades.

In 2021, Facebook ran an advertising campaign trying to convince young people to look favorably on “modification of content”. “Did not work; most people are not willing to embrace censorship,” commented Turley.