During the election campaign, Democrats blamed Donald Trump for the abortion bans in force in many states. Kamala Harris speaks of “extremists” who wanted to “turn back time” in the USA.

PPersonally, Joe Biden is “not a big fan” of abortion. This is how the practicing Catholic put it last summer. As American President, Biden has made the right to abortion one of the core issues for his desired re-election in November. On Monday, his Vice President Kamala Harris stood on a stage in Wisconsin and spoke of “extremists” who wanted to “turn back time” in the United States. “But we won’t let that happen,” she shouted to applause from the audience.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

It was the beginning of a series of events with which the Democrats want to win votes in the coming months – and not just among their core voters. It was no coincidence that Harris pitched in Wisconsin of all places on Monday. For Biden, the result there in November will be crucial; In 2020, he won the Midwestern state by just around 20,000 votes over Donald Trump. This time too it will be close.