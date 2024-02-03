US-President Joe Biden clearly won the primary election for the Democratic presidential nomination in the state of South Carolina on Saturday. After half of the votes were counted, the 81-year-old incumbent received 96.4 percent, as US media reported. Self-help book author Marianne Williamson got two percent and Congressman Dean Phillips got 1.6 percent. Both had already been far behind Biden in the polls.

First mood test for Biden

The vote in South Carolina was the first official Democratic primary and was therefore seen as an important test of sentiment for Biden. There are many blacks living in the conservative southern state, whose votes have traditionally been important for the Democrats. The voter turnout, which allows conclusions to be drawn about Biden's support at the base, was also eagerly awaited.

In the party's internal preliminary votes for the 2020 presidential election, a clear victory in South Carolina got Biden's campaign back on track after three defeats. In 2024, the people of South Carolina would have made their decision again “and I have no doubt that they have put us on the path to winning the presidency again – and making Donald Trump the loser again,” Biden said after the vote .

The presidential election in the USA will take place on November 5th. Incumbent Biden has practically already been confirmed as the candidate among the Democrats; he has no serious competitors. However, there are also doubts as to whether Biden, at 81, is the right candidate. He is already the oldest president in US history.







Biden: There is a lot at stake in the election

Biden urged people on Saturday to get involved in the November election. There is a lot at stake in the election, Biden said. “Extreme and dangerous voices” can be heard in the country – “led by Donald Trump”

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won against Trump, who had a four-year term marked by chaos and scandals and who still does not recognize Biden's election victory.

Trump came one step closer to his nomination as the Republican presidential candidate at the end of January: He prevailed in New Hampshire against his only remaining competitor, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. South Carolina's Republican primary will take place on February 24th.