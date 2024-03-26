The United States demanded this Tuesday (26) that the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, respect the right of all candidates to run for presidential elections in the country and expressed concern about the decision of the National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by the chavismo, to prevent the registration of the opposition candidate Corina Yoris, who replaced the disqualified María Corina Machado.

“We are working with other members of the international community to enable Venezuelans to participate in inclusive and competitive elections, and we ask Maduro's representatives to allow all candidates to run,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said. .

Venezuela's majority opposition platform tried to register Yoris as its presidential candidate after confirming the disqualification of Machado, who was the big winner in the opposition primaries held last year, but said it was prevented by electoral authorities this Monday (25 ), which was the last day for registration.

Yoris, an 80-year-old academic, has never been involved in politics until now and does not have any legal problems.

Jean-Pierre recalled that the US is “committed” to maintaining the relief from sanctions put into practice in recent months if the Maduro regime “remains firm” in the commitments outlined in the electoral roadmap defined in the Barbados Agreement.

In October last year, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), an opposition coalition, and representatives of the Caracas regime signed an agreement in Barbados in which the Chavistas committed to holding “free and fair” elections.

This allowed the US to relax some of the sanctions it had imposed against the country.

Joe Biden's government has warned in recent months that it would closely monitor compliance with the commitments made by the Venezuelan dictatorship.

In addition to the non-inclusion of Yoris, the Vamos Venezuela (VV) party, led by Machado, denounced on Saturday (23) that it does not know the whereabouts of Emill Brandt, Henry Alviarez and Dignora Hernández, three of the seven members of the party who were arrested in the last two months, accused by the Public Ministry, linked to Chavismo, of alleged links to conspiracies against Maduro. (With EFE Agency)