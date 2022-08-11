State Department urges Iran to drop additional requirements to return to nuclear deal

The United States called the requirement for Iran, under which countries can return to a nuclear deal under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to the deputy head of the press service of the State Department, Vedant Patel, for this, Tehran must abandon additional requirements. Writes about it TASS.

“To do this, Iran must decide to waive additional requirements that go beyond the scope of the JCPOA. Ultimately, it is up to them to decide, ”the department said.

Earlier, a representative of the Iranian delegation at the conference of the countries participating in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons assured that Tehran is ready to return to full fulfillment of its obligations when Washington gives guarantees for the implementation of all the economic provisions of this agreement.

In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France, and Iran signed a nuclear deal to lift sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program. However, in 2018, the United States announced its withdrawal from the FDP and the restoration of sanctions against Iran.