The former US ambassador to Mexico, Roberta Jacobson, leads a team that will hold meetings with representatives of Mexico and Guatemala to address the situation of thousands of migrants on the southern border of the United States. The meetings will take place amid efforts by Mexican authorities to prevent the passage of immigrants, Joe Biden’s promise to visit the area and the publication of images about the situation of dozens of children in border detention centers.

According to the spokeswoman for the National Security Council of the United States (NSC for its acronym in English), Emily Horne, the objective of the meetings, to be held in Mexican and Guatemalan territory, is to carry out a plan to manage irregular migration in the Central American area.

“Ambassador Roberta Jacobson will travel to Mexico on March 22 to collaborate with Mexican government officials in the development of an effective and humane plan of action to manage migration. She will be accompanied by the special assistant to the president and senior director for the hemisphere. Occidental, Juan González, “Horne said in a statement issued by the Department.

According to the Mexican newspaper ‘El Universal’, Jacobson will return to Mexico (after being an ambassador between 2016 and 2018) as coordinator for southern border affairs of the US Government. At the meeting, scheduled for March 23, the presence of the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Relations and the National Institute for Migration (Inami) is expected.

“The main issue to be discussed will be cooperation for development in Central America and southern Mexico, in addition to joint efforts for safe, orderly and regular migration,” said Roberto Velasco Álvarez, who is in charge of directing policy for America. del Norte by the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Relations.

Velasco added that the working group will also include representatives of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), an organization that in 2020 announced a Comprehensive Development Plan (PDI) for northern Central America and Mexico as part of the efforts. to address the structural causes of migration.

The US agency also reported that the delegation, after its meeting in Mexico, will continue to Guatemala, where it is expected to be received by the nation’s president, Alejandro Giammattei.

“Director González will then travel to Guatemala, where he will meet with Guatemalan government officials, representatives of civil society and non-governmental organizations to address the root causes of migration in the region and build a more hopeful future. The special envoy for the Northern Triangle of the State Department, Ricardo Zúñiga, will join, “read the statement issued by Horne.

According to the Guatemalan media ‘Prensa Libre’, this is the first visit to the nation by an official from Joe Biden’s Administration.

Joe Biden, faced with the challenge of regularizing migration

The meetings come amid an increase in irregular migration of Central American citizens to the United States, especially since the arrival of Joe Biden to the Presidency at the end of January of this year.

According to the EFE news agency, the US authorities arrested 100,441 undocumented people in February, an increase of 28.08% compared to January, where 78,442 people were apprehended.

The US president has expressed his desire to end the harsh immigration policies established during the term of Donald Trump. However, the situation has been complicated by the increase in the number of irregular migrants.

On March 21, Biden expressed his intention to visit the US border area without offering a date. Also, during a conversation with journalists, the president indicated that he was aware of the situation of the detention centers located on the border.

A day later, on March 22, images were released of a detention center in the state of Texas, in the southern United States, in which dozens of migrants are seen crowded together and sleeping on the ground.

Reuters video screenshot of migrants being observed in a border detention center. © Congressman Ofinia Henry Cuellar / Reuters

Biden and his officials have recalled government efforts to curb the flow of migrants to the United States.

“We have placed approximately 17,118 radio advertisements in Brazil, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras since January 21, in Spanish, Portuguese and six indigenous languages ​​(…) Those advertisements have been broadcast on 33 radio stations and have reached an audience of approximately 15 million people, and join another strategy by which the US government has sent the same message to Facebook and Instagram users who fit the profile of possible migrants, “said Jen Psaki, a spokeswoman for the White House. Monday, March 22.

Additionally, Mexico, a country that in the past faced criticism from now-former President Trump for not controlling migration to the United States, strengthened its land and river control over the border with Guatemala by sending troops from the Army and the National Guard.

Members of the National Guard and the National Migration Institute monitor the passage of people in the Suchiate River, in the city of Tapachula (Chiapas state, Mexico) on March 21, 2021. © Juan Manuel Blanco / EFE

According to the Mexican authorities, the initiative plans to avoid irregular passage through the border between the two countries in order to control the migratory flow and possible infections by Covid-19 in the territory.

With EFE and Reuters