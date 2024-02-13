FT: A delegation of US officials will visit Taiwan on February 21

A delegation of US officials will visit Taiwan on February 21 to meet with the island's president-elect, Lai Qingde. About it reports Financial Times (FT) citing sources.

The delegation will be led by the head of the House China Affairs Committee, Mike Gallagher.

Previously, official Beijing has repeatedly objected to visits to the island by officials from the United States; their contacts with Taiwanese officials are also considered undesirable.

This will be the second US delegation to visit the island this year, with US officials previously visiting the island in late January.

Presidential elections in Taiwan took place on January 13. Qingde represents the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which advocates the proclamation of a Taiwanese state and the renunciation of the status of the Republic of China.