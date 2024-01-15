US delegation arrives in Taiwan to meet with outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen

A delegation of former senior US officials has arrived in Taiwan to meet with outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen. About it reports Bloomberg.

Former National Security Adviser Stephen Hadley and former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg will reportedly meet with Tsai to discuss bilateral relations following the country's presidential election. Journalists also write that the delegation will meet with the country's Vice President Lai Qingde, who will become the future head of state.

Previously, Lai Qingde promised to promote peace and democracy together with the United States. With this post, he responded to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s congratulations on his election victory.

On January 14, the American Institute in Taiwan, which is the de facto US embassy on the island, announced the delegation's planned visit. The statement conveys congratulations on behalf of the American people on the successful elections