Representatives of the Defense Attaché’s office at the US Embassy in Ukraine arrived in the area of ​​the military operation in Donbass. This was announced by the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces of Ukraine (JF) operation in Facebook…

During the visit, Major General Eduard Moskalev, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the JFO, briefed the American delegation on the current situation in the region. US representatives visited units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) and talked to the military.

Related materials

“The US government is deeply concerned about the situation around Ukraine’s borders and strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” said Brittany Stewart, military attaché in Kiev.

The delegation also arrived at the monuments to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers, laid flowers and “paid tribute to the heroes,” according to the press center of the JFO operation headquarters.

On Thursday, April 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Donbass. He visited the positions of the troops on the front line of the defense, where, according to Kiev, recorded the largest number of violations of the regime of a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire. Also, the head of state thanked the military for their service, presented them with state awards and gifts.

Zelensky’s visit to Donbass took place against the backdrop of yet another aggravation on the line of contact. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics accuse each other of violating the ceasefire. Ukraine also accuses Russia of pulling troops to the border. Moscow, in turn, declares Kiev’s provocative actions.