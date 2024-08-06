Monday’s attack is the third in less than a month to target the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq, which hosts US forces and others from the international coalition fighting the terrorist organization ISIS.

“Make no mistake: The United States will not tolerate any attack on our forces in the region,” Austin said at a news conference in Annapolis.

A US Department of Defense official said earlier on Tuesday that the attack had injured five US soldiers and two US contractors, all of whom were in stable condition.

In a statement issued by the Pentagon regarding a call between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, the US Department of Defense described the missile strike on Ain al-Assad base as “an attack by an Iranian-backed militia on US forces,” noting that the two ministers warned that it “constitutes a dangerous escalation.”

These attacks were repeated shortly after the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, but their pace declined significantly later.

Monday’s attack comes amid growing fears that the conflict in the region could widen if Iran and its allies attack Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah military leader in Beirut’s southern suburbs last week.

Israel did not comment on Haniyeh’s assassination, while claiming responsibility for the raid on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The two assassinations have raised fears of a military escalation in the Middle East amid the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.