“Putin thought he could take over Ukraine very quickly, very quickly take over the capital,” Secretary Lloyd Austin stated during a congressional hearing. “He was wrong.”

He told the Senate Armed Services Committee, “I believe that Putin has abandoned his efforts to control the capital and is now focusing on the south and east of the country.”

For his part, the Chief of Staff of the US Army, General Mark Milley, considered that the outcome of the war, which seems to be prolonged, is still uncertain.

Milley said the war “will be of long duration… There is still a big battle ahead in the southeast where the Russians intend to build up forces and continue their offensive. So it is not yet clear how this will all end.”

Ukraine has received about 60,000 units of anti-tank systems from the United States and its allies, and the Ukrainian army uses anti-personnel mines that force the Russian military to fight in positions that make them more vulnerable, General Milley noted during the same session.

The West also supplied the Ukrainians with about 25,000 units of anti-aircraft systems of various types, which prevented Russia from controlling Ukrainian airspace, according to the US military official.

He noted that the Ukrainian army is now asking for tanks and artillery to be able to repel the next Russian attack.

“The terrain (in the southeast) is different from that in the north. It is more open and conducive to armor operations on both sides…They can benefit from more tanks and artillery, and that’s what they’re asking for,” the US Army Chief of Staff explained.

The defense minister seemed to acknowledge that the United States considered, at least at the beginning of the conflict, that Ukraine would not be able to regain control of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas basin, in which Moscow recently announced that it would focus its operations.

In response to questions from Republican Senator Tom Cotton about the nature of the information that US military intelligence is sharing with the Ukrainians, Austin made it clear that it does not yet cover the breakaway regions.

“We provide them with intelligence information to carry out operations,” including in the Donbass, the defense minister said at the beginning of his answer.

But when Cotton asked him whether that information related to areas controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014, he acknowledged that the instructions given to military analysts so far were “unclear”.

He added, “We want to make sure that the matter is clear to our forces… This is the goal of the new instructions (which) will be issued today.”

The US intelligence had announced the date of the start of the war in Ukraine with remarkable accuracy, but it did not expect fierce Ukrainian resistance. Intelligence feared that Kyiv would fall within 48 hours and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be immediately removed and replaced with a pro-Russian regime.