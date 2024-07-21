According to an official US statement, Austin expressed his understanding of the Israeli strike, which came, according to the statement, after months of Houthi attacks on Israel.

Austin stressed his country’s commitment to preserving Israel’s security and its right to defend itself against external threats.

And announced The Israeli army, on Saturday, targeted Houthi sites in the Hodeidah region in Yemen, leaving 5 dead and dozens injured.

The army said in a statement that “the raids came in response to hundreds of attacks against the state.” Israel Over the past few months.”

Israeli media reported that Israel carried out a series of strikes in Yemen Using 12 aircraft of the type F35.