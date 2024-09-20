According to a report by the American newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, on Friday, the explosions of communication devices carried by Hezbollah members in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday increased the concerns of the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) about the outbreak of a possible ground war in southern Lebanon.

But even before the explosions, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told senior Pentagon officials in a meeting on Monday that he was “concerned that Israel will attack soon,” after months of tit-for-tat rocket attacks with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

“I’m very concerned about this getting out of control,” a senior U.S. military official told the Wall Street Journal, echoing comments from colleagues at the Pentagon.

Recently, the Israeli army transferred a division consisting of thousands of soldiers from special forces and paratroopers, from Gaza to the north near the border with Lebanon.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October last year, Washington has been concerned about the outbreak of a large-scale conflict on Israel’s northern border, which could include other regional powers.

Although US officials stressed that they had not yet seen any indications of an imminent invasion, such as calling up reservists, other military officials said that Israel could order a smaller operation more quickly, without other major military moves.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said on the X platform: “We are at the beginning of a new phase in the war. We are allocating resources and forces to the northern arena and our mission is clear: to ensure the safe return of the northern communities in Israel to their homes, and to do so the security situation must change.”

“There is a way to end the crisis through diplomacy, not war,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked about the possibility of a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah, Kirby added: “Nothing is inevitable.”