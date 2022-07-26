By Phil Stewart

BRASILIA (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday stressed the need for the military to be under tight civilian control during a conference between Defense of the Americas officials in Brazil, where the Armed Forces’ loyalty to Constitution became a central issue ahead of the October presidential elections.

Austin’s comments come amid repeated statements by Bolsonaro referring to the Brazilian Army as “my Army”, going so far as to say that “I have the Armed Forces on my side”.

Bolsonaro has publicly cast doubt on the Brazilian electoral system, and polls show him trailing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Credible deterrence requires Armed Forces and security forces that are prepared, capable and under firm civilian control,” Austin said during the event held in Brasília. “The deeper we deepen our democracies, the deeper our security.”

Austin, a retired US Army general, will have bilateral meetings with the Brazilian delegation on Wednesday, including Defense Minister General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira.

“To the region as a whole, he (Austin) is going to deliver a very strong and clear message about the need for the military to respect democracies,” said a senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, before the remarks. of the secretary.

The official refused to “prejudice” what Austin might say, however, to his Brazilian counterparts.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, told diplomats earlier this month that the Brazilian military should be called in to help ensure transparency in the October 2 elections. He pressures the electoral authorities to accept a parallel count of votes to be carried out by the Armed Forces. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) rules out this possibility and has already clarified, more than once, that the totalization of votes is public, contrary to what Bolsonaro falsely and constantly claims.

These moves by Bolsonaro raised concern among Brazilian observers in Washington, including the US Congress.

“(Austin) should simply make it clear that the military must stay out of the elections and allow any disputes over the election to be resolved through constitutional means,” said U.S. Representative Tom Malinowski, Democrat and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. , to Reuters.

“And he must remind his colleagues that US law restricts our cooperation with foreign military personnel participating in anything that might resemble a coup.”

Military leaders have repeatedly said that Brazil’s Armed Forces will respect any election results.

Some military officials have been making headlines, however, echoing Bolsonaro’s comments about possible weaknesses in the Brazilian electoral system.

“POLITICAL STORM”

Bolsonaro has based much of his political career on nostalgia for the Brazilian military dictatorship, which ruled the country between 1964 and 1985, attacking Congress and the judiciary, while filling his government with members of the retired and active Armed Forces.

Thomas Shannon, a former US ambassador to Brazil, said Brazilians were looking for signs on how their military might act if Bolsonaro refused to accept defeat at the polls.

“Secretary Austin…is entering a political storm in which Brazilians are trying to gauge the level of institutional support for a potential effort to undo the election results,” Shannon told Reuters.

Former US officials, including Shannon, have warned that Brazil does not respond well to threats, and that any message has to be focused on the US-Brazil partnership “as opposed to saying, ‘Don’t do this and don’t do that’.”

“But it has to be (a message) that makes it clear that the partnership between the US and Brazilian military depends on a common commitment to democratic values ​​and practices,” Shannon said.

The US State Department recently affirmed its confidence in the Brazilian electoral system, a rare step during a heated and polarizing campaign.

“We don’t want to get in the middle of the Brazilian elections, in any way. But we want to ensure that the fact that we believe the Brazilian electoral system is credible and capable of administering a free and fair election (is known),” the senior US Defense official said.

Nicholas Zimmerman, a former senior White House official, said that “the risk that some elements of the military will acquiesce in anti-democratic efforts … must be taken seriously.”

With political tensions rising, TSE President Minister Edson Fachin warned in early July that Brazil is at risk of facing an incident even more serious than the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.