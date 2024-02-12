WASHINGTON. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on Sunday due to symptoms indicating an “emerging bladder problem”. The Pentagon reported this by saying that Austin was transported by his security escort to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center around 2.20pm. He “retains the functions and duties of his office,” according to Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks has been briefed and is prepared to assume Austin's duties “if requested.” The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the White House and some members of Congress were also informed.

Austin was due to leave for Brussels on Tuesday to hold a meeting of the Ukrainian contact group, which he set up in 2022 to coordinate military support for Kiev after the Russian invasion. Later, Austin was due to attend a regular meeting of NATO defense ministers. It wasn't immediately clear whether this hospitalization would change those plans. Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and underwent a procedure called a prostatectomy on December 22 to treat it. Over the next week, he developed complications and on January 1, in severe pain, he was taken by ambulance to Walter Reed where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Austin remained at Walter Reed until January 15. He then continued to recover and work from home, and returned to the Pentagon on January 29.