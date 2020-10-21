US Defense Minister Mark Asper has targeted China amidst tensions in Ladakh for the past several months. The US Defense Minister said that Indians are facing aggressive behavior of China every day in the Himalayan region. China is putting military pressure on India. Asper’s statement came just before the visit to India where he and Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo will hold 2 + 2 talks with India.Asper, while addressing a program, said, “They (Indians) are facing Chinese aggression every day, especially along the Line of Actual Control.” This is in the same way that other countries in the region are doing…. They all believe in what China is doing. In some places it is openly common and in some places it is unclear. They (China) are putting military pressure on political, diplomatic and in some cases like India so that these countries bow down. ‘

‘China puts 60 thousand soldiers on LAC’

Earlier, the US Foreign Minister also said that China has deposited 60 thousand soldiers on LAC. Confirming the visit to India, Esper said that Pompeo and I will visit India next week. This is our second 2 + 2 dialogue with Indians. He said that India is definitely the most important partner of America in this century in the Indo-Pacific region.

In response to another question, he said, “India is the world’s largest democracy, a very capable country, where people are very talented.” Asper said, ‘Therefore, like many other countries in that region, I have also talked to him (India). I have traveled to Mongolia, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand and Palau. They too will recognize what China is doing. ‘

The meeting is in Delhi next week

About the Five Eyes Forum held last week, Asper said that it discussed the challenges of Indo-Pacific, mutual cooperation, challenges to sovereignty, the system of international rules and freedom of navigation. This creates more close cooperation and will also be seen in the next meeting in Delhi next week. On the information sharing agreement of the India Navy, Asper said that many issues are being discussed with India but information about it will be given at the right time.