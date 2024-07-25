He North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected, tracked and intercepted several Russian and Chinese aircraft operating near the airspace of Alaska.

According to the military command this Thursday, the NORAD “detected, tracked and intercepted two military aircraft Russian TU-95 and two H-6s of the PRC (China) operating in the Identification Zone of Air Defense (ADIZ) of Alaska “on July 24, 2024.”

“NORAD fighter planes of United States and Canada “They carried out the interception” of the Russian and Chinese aircraft, the military command said.

Russian and Chinese aircraft remained in international airspace and They did not enter the airspace American or Canadian sovereign.

“This activity of Russia and the PRC (People’s Republic of China) in the ADIZ Alaska is not considered a threat, and the NORAD will continue to monitor their activity near North America and respond to the presence (of aircraft) with presence,” the military command indicated.

This incident is known shortly after the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that strategic bombers from his country and China carried out a joint patrol mission over the waters of the seas of Chukotka and Bering and the North Pacific, in the vicinity of Alaska.

According to Russian defense, The joint flight of Russian and Chinese strategic bombers lasted for more than five hours, “strictly adhered to the norms of international law and did not violate the airspace of foreign states.”

A ADIZ It begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined strip of international airspace that requires the immediate identification of all aircraft crossing it “in the interest of national security,” the statement said. NORAD.

He NORAD It is a unique binational command between United States and Canada, employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground and airborne radars, and fighter aircraft in perfect interoperability to detect and track aircraft and report appropriate actions.

