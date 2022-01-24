The official said that estimates regarding the second missile attack on the UAE indicate that agents of the “Iranian Revolutionary Guards”, with the participation of “Hezbollah”, have delivered military equipment to the Houthi militia, which enabled it to launch missile attacks to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

He added, “Everyone knows that Iran is the one who supplied the Houthis with these weapons, most recently with more than 100 “Shahid” drones, which are the most advanced as they can be improvised with explosives and sent on missions with a range of about two thousand kilometers, meaning they can reach the territory of southern Israel.”

The official pointed out that “the US air defenses in the Gulf region are being seriously tested for the first time, and there may be a need to develop them inside Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”

He considered that the second attack in the direction of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi “was less dangerous than the first, but the worrying thing is that the Houthis have begun to expand the framework of their war to include the Emirates, which may threaten the entire Gulf region.”

The UAE air defenses were able to thwart a missile attack on the country at dawn on Monday, by destroying two missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.