NYT: US urges UN court not to ask Israel to withdraw troops from West Bank

The US has defended Israel's occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem as the Jewish state faces security challenges.” This is reported by The New York Times.

US State Department Acting Legal Counsel Richard Visek asked a panel of 15 UN Supreme Court judges not to call for Israel to withdraw troops from occupied territory because Israel faces “very real security needs.”

He clarified that only the creation of an independent Palestinian state, “living in safety and security next to” Israel, can lead to lasting peace. “This conflict cannot be resolved through violence or unilateral action. Negotiations are the path to lasting peace,” stated Visek.

As the newspaper notes, the American representative spoke in court the day after the United States imposed its third veto on the call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip at the UN Security Council.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian called Washington's latest veto on a draft UN Security Council resolution on Gaza the diplomatic disaster of the century. According to him, the US is responsible for Israel's ongoing genocide and war crimes on Palestinian soil.