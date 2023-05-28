The possibility of a historic default for the US has been averted. The White House and the Republicans of the US House have in fact reached an agreement in principle to raise the debt ceiling for two years and limit spending. This was confirmed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Read also

The agreement in principle was reached by telephone between President Joe Biden and McCarthy and it will have to be put to a vote on Wednesday to be approved before June 5, a crucial dateaccording to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after which the US will no longer be able to pay its bills.

“After weeks of negotiations, we have reached an agreement in principle. We still have a lot of work to do, but I believe this is an agreement in principle worthy of the American people” McCarthy said during a brief address with reporters. “The agreement protects my priorities and the legislative results of myself and the Democrats in Congress,” Biden said in a statement. “The agreement represents a compromise, which means that not everyone gets what they want. This is the responsibility of governing.”