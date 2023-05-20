TO less than two weeks from the possible US defaultnegotiations between the White House and Republican lawmakers to establish the federal debt ceiling resumed late yesterday evening after a brief breakdown in the negotiations in the morning.

House ‘speaker’ Kevin McCarthy announced that he had recalled to the Capitol the negotiators who had left the table only a few hours earlier, denouncing that the White House does not accept significant cuts in federal spending. White House sources confirmed the resumption of negotiations. The parties reconvened for 90 minutes before leaving the Capitol, but only to continue work elsewhere overnight.

The crucial issue is that of spending limits for the next fiscal year, which starts in October. McCarthy calls for a $100 billion cut from agency budgets in exchange for the support of the Republicans to raise the debt ceiling, currently at 31.4 trillion dollars, the threshold reached last January. Democrats argue that such a drastic reduction would hurt the economy and reduce essential services for households and businesses.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has taken extraordinary steps to balance the books but warned that time is running out and that his department could run out of cash as of June 1. Unless Congress takes action to raise the debt ceiling.