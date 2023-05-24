It is “almost certain” that the United States will default in early June if there is no agreement in Congress on the debt ceiling. This was reiterated by the US Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, who could soon provide senators and deputies with a more precise update on the date on which the United States will have no more money to meet its financial obligations.

During an event organized by the Wall Street Journal in London, Yellen said: “The Treasury and President Biden will have to face very difficult choices if Congress does not act to raise the debt ceiling and if we get to the so-called date X without this happening. There will be some obligations that we will not be able to pay.”

Yellen declined to explain exactly how she would proceed if the debt ceiling were not raised, but rejected the idea that “prioritizing” certain payments the government is obligated to make would be an easy fix: “Prioritization does not it’s something operationally feasible.” Why does Yellen keep thinking that “a agreement is possibleare working towards an understanding that requires bipartisan support.”

But in the midst of uncertainty, MP Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA agent, and fellow Republican Brain Fitzpatrick hope to break the deadlock in negotiations on raising the debt ceiling by launching a provocative bill: stop the salaries of deputies and senators in the event of a default or shutdown of the federal government. “If Congress does not perform its basic tasks related to the strength and security of our country – Spanberger said – its members must not be paid until they do their job. American workers know this well, if you don’t do your job, you don’t get paid“.