The United States government on Thursday declared a national health emergency due to the monkeypox outbreak in the country, in which thousands of infections have already been recorded although, so far, no deaths.

“We are prepared to take our response to the next level,” US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a phone conversation with journalists.

The declaration will allow national agencies to access emergency funds and facilitate the management of vaccines and treatments for the disease.

It will also promote awareness and information efforts that officials say are essential to contain the rapidly advancing infections in the country.

“We encourage all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and take responsibility for helping us deal with this virus,” added the Secretary of Health.

Earlier this week, the White House announced the creation of a response group to deal with the spread of monkeypox, after being criticized for being slow to buy vaccines and treatments.

Last week, health authorities announced that more than 1 million vaccines against the disease would be made available to states in the coming days, of which 600,000 have already been delivered, according to Becerra.

In addition, they expect to receive another 150,000 doses in September and additional vaccines in October and November.

The country currently counts more than 6,500 monkeypox infections, a much higher number than the 4,600 recorded last week.

The national emergency declaration will also force states to share health information about monkeypox with federal authorities, which will speed up the emergency response, explained Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky.

The World Health Organization (WHO) already declared an international health emergency over the outbreak two weeks ago, after more than 16,000 cases were detected in 75 countries.