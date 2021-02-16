The US reserves the right to respond after shelling in Iraq at a US base. This was stated by White House spokesman Jen Psaki. TASS…

She pointed out that it is not yet clear who exactly is behind the attack. The United States is now working with its Iraqi partners to identify the culprits.

Psaki confirmed that one civilian was killed in the attack and several members of the international coalition were injured, including one American soldier and a number of US specialists.

The strike on the territory of the base and the civil airport next to it was reported earlier on February 16. Then the area was fired at with fourteen 107-mm rockets. Nobody claimed responsibility for the attack. Previous similar attacks have been carried out by local Shiite militant groups with ties to Iran, Politico reported.