Pentagon: US suspends security cooperation with Niger

The United States suspends security cooperation with Niger due to a coup d’état in the country. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder. The Hill.

“In terms of security cooperation, it is currently on hold, but certainly we are in close contact with our Nigerian counterparts as the situation continues to evolve,” he said.

Ryder added that even with the suspension, there are no immediate plans to withdraw the roughly 1,100 US military personnel stationed in the African country.

On the night of July 27, the Niger military announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazum and the transfer of power to the National Council for the Salvation of the Motherland, as well as the closure of borders, the suspension of the constitution and the ban on the activities of any political parties. The European Union in connection with the rebellion has suspended financial support for the country.