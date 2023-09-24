Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/24/2023 – 12:58

Biden informed Zelenski that he will send the ATACMS model, which hits targets 300 km away, far beyond the battlefront, according to media. The objective is to attack Russia’s command centers, air defenses and supply lines. United States President Joe Biden informed Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski that Washington will supply Kiev with long-range ATACMS-type missiles.

The information was reported by NBC News, citing three American officials and a Congressional official, and by the British newspaper Financial Times.

Kiev had for months been asking the Biden administration to provide ATACMS missiles to attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases and railway networks in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine wanted hundreds of ATACMS, including those equipped with a single explosive warhead, but the White House had been resisting – partly out of fear that providing this weapon could escalate the conflict, but also because of Pentagon concerns that they would be missed by the defense needs of the United States.

What are ATACMS missiles?

These missiles can hit targets up to 300 kilometers away, and are designed for “deep attacks on enemy forces,” according to the US Army. They can be used to attack command and control centers, air defenses, and logistics sites well beyond the front line.

According to the Financial Times, initially a few ATACMS will be sent to Kiev, equipped with cluster bombs, not a single explosive warhead.

The decision to use cluster bombs, a controversial weapon banned by 111 countries, would have had more support in the Pentagon as it would not reduce American stocks of missiles of this type with unitary warheads.

So far, Ukraine has been using US short-range missiles, the Himars, and long-range missiles produced by the United Kingdom and France, the Storm Shadow – which was used on Friday (22/09) to attack the building -headquarters of the Russian Black Sea maritime fleet, in Crimea.

The ATACMS can be fired from the ground, from the same Himars launchers already used by Ukraine, while the Storm Shadow needs to be fired from the air, from Ukrainian fighters.

White House does not comment

The White House did not release any decisions on ATACMS when Zelenski visited Washington on Thursday to talk to Biden, nor was it in the announcement of the new $325 million military aid package for Kiev.

The White House and the Pentagon declined to comment on the NBC report. The Pentagon also declined to say whether any promises about ATACMS were made to Zelenski during his meetings Thursday at the Pentagon.

In Ottawa, Zelensky did not respond directly when asked about the NBC report, but noted that the United States was the largest single arms supplier to Ukraine.

“We are discussing all different types of weapons – long-range weapons and artillery, artillery shells with a caliber of 155 mm and air defense systems,” he said at a press conference during an official visit to Canada.

Biden publicly assured Zelensky on Thursday that strong U.S. support for his war to repel Russian invaders will be maintained, despite opposition from some Republican lawmakers to sending more aid.

bl (Reuters, ots)