US authorities decide to remove mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreigners

US authorities are waiving the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreigners arriving in the US. About it says in a White House statement released Monday.

According to the document, the requirement will be lifted on May 12. In addition to foreigners, the changes will affect federal employees and contractors.

“The public health emergency due to COVID-19 will end on the same day,” the statement said.

Since January 5, the United States has been under an order for mandatory testing for coronavirus for those arriving in the country on flights from China due to an outbreak in China. The requirement applied to all passengers over the age of two. Before leaving China, they had to pass a test for COVID-19.