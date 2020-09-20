Washington decided to increase the US military presence in Syria after a series of incidents involving the Russian and American military.

Incidents involving two sides patrolling northwestern Syria increased in frequency in 2020. The Pentagon has sent about 100 US military and six infantry fighting vehicles into the escalation zone, reports BBC…

US Navy Captain Bill Urban, who officially represents US Central Command, said the additional contingent would provide security for the coalition forces. Together with the vehicles that are being transferred from Kuwait, the Americans will deploy Sentinel radars in the region and increase the number of patrols.

“The United States is not looking for a conflict with other countries in Syria, but will defend the coalition forces if necessary.”– said on Friday Urban.

Speaker of the US military operation in Syria “Unwavering Determination” Wayne Marotto wrote in Twitterthat the coalition of allies will continue to fight against Islamists in the region.

“The Coalition continues to support our partners in the fight against Daesh (ISIS. – Auth.)… Placing M2A2 Bradley’s in northeastern Syria provides protection for the ongoing mission. “– he wrote.

As “FACTS” wrote, Amnesty International published a report on Syria, in which it accused the regime of Bashar al-Assad and the Russian military in deliberately bombing schools and hospitals in Idlib province.

26

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter