05/29/2023 – 3:27 pm

Republican and Democratic leaders are eagerly seeking the backing needed on Monday for a bill, which seeks to avert a catastrophic US default, to gain enough support in Congress.

One week before the date that, according to the Treasury Department, will mark the moment when the United States will start to run out of resources, on June 5, the project originated in a bipartisan agreement led by President Joe Biden and the President of the House of Representative Kevin McCarthy faces rejection from progressive Democrats and Republicans.

Ultraconservative Republicans consider that McCarthy should have guaranteed even greater cuts in public spending in this agreement, in exchange for raising the US debt limit. The measure is necessary to avoid a moratorium and guarantee the functioning of the federal state.

At the same time, the most left wing of the ruling Democratic Party is also expressing its dissatisfaction with Biden’s decision to accept cuts in public spending.

– delaying tactics –

Biden and McCarthy said they were confident the bill would pass the Republican-dominated House on Wednesday before moving to the Democratic-led Senate. But the dissatisfied group may try to postpone the process.

The two leaders negotiated for weeks, and what is at stake remains the possibility of an unprecedented default on the US debt, considered the safest in the world. A scenario that could shake world finance.

The bipartisan agreement suspends the so-called “ceiling” of the federal debt, currently at US$ 31.4 trillion (around 157 trillion reais at the current exchange rate), for two years, enough to pass through the next presidential election in 2024 and allow that the government continues to borrow money and remain solvent.

With that, Biden gets the tranquility of not going through another similar crisis during his re-election campaign, and the Republicans, some limits on public spending during this pre-election period.

– Mutual concessions –

Both camps claimed victory after the deal.

“They might try to make it look like I’ve made some sort of compromise on the debt ceiling. I didn’t,” Biden told the press. McCarthy called the deal a “historic winning streak.”

In reality, the agreement represents a series of mutual concessions.

Initially, Biden refused to negotiate with Republicans, who he accused of taking the economy hostage.

And the big cuts that Republicans wanted do not appear in the text, despite the fact that spending – except in the case of Defense – will remain stable next year and will only rise in 2025.

After the release of the final text on Sunday (28), the members of the Chamber will have 72 hours to study it before voting.

McCarthy’s narrow majority in the House will require significant support from Democrats to balance dissent in the opposition.

In the Senate, there is the possibility that senators will try to block the passage of the bill with amendments that will bring the process dangerously close to June 5th.

The first strident note from the Republican opposition was from Representative (Representative) Dan Bishop, a member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, who tweeted a vomit emoji and criticized McCarthy for reaching “near zero”.

At the same time, House Progressive Caucus member Ro Khanna said many Democrats were wondering whether they would support the deal.

"The agreement represents a compromise, which means that not everyone gets what they want. That is the responsibility of governing," Biden summarized.
























