05/21/2023 – 9:00 am

The clash between Joe Biden and the Republicans in the House of Representatives in the United States moved the international market this week, given the possibility of an agreement to increase the country’s debt ceiling. The American leader was with Kevin McCarthy to define the terms for approving the debt limit increase.

Biden was “confident”, this Wednesday (17), in which he will reach an agreement to raise the debt limit and avoid an unprecedented default on the sovereign debt of the largest economy in the world.

What is the deadlock for approval of the agreement?

$4.5 trillion worth of federal programs over the next decade.

“This is the impasse: Republicans wanting to cut so that the US budget returns to 2022 levels, and Democrats wanting to continue with normal spending. Within these cuts, the republicans also want clean energy production subsidies to be eliminated, for the government to cancel some of these benefits as a way of reducing the spending budget”, defines Haroldo Monteiro, professor of Economics at Ibmec RJ.

Can the US default?

This week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that a US default on government debt would leave millions of Americans without payments, pointing to the possibility of a recession in the country. She had also declared that the country may stop paying its debts by June 1st.

For Pedro Raffy Vartanian, professor of the Professional Master’s Degree in Economics and Markets at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, the possibilities of a large default are low, but it is possible that, if the agreement is not established, the government will have to stop payments.

“This has happened before, and theSome non-essential services have temporarily stopped their activities. Since employees are not paid and bills are not paid, these activities are stopped first. All those who, to some extent, depend on government spending: civil servants, for example, those who provide works for the government have money to receive. Everyone who has credits to receive from the government will be affected”, he assesses.

The professor reinforces that the origin of the crisis in the United States is in government spending, which happened mainly, but not only, in the pandemic scenario, in addition to spending that exceeded the fiscal limit.

"The default, effectively, is not yet in asset prices. Analysts still find it difficult that there is no agreement. Remembering that in 2011 when there was also this impasse, the agreement was signed hours before the end of the maximum period that could. So, the market, in general, believes that both Republicans and Democrats will reach an agreement", concludes Monteiro.
























