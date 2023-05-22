Estadão Contenti

5/21/2023 – 5:54 PM

After showing signs of progress throughout the week, negotiations to resolve the impasse over the debt ceiling in the United States have stalled in the last two days, as the White House rejects opposition demands for public spending cuts.

On the morning of this Sunday, the 21st, the American president, Joe Biden, accused the republicans of insisting on “extreme positions”. During the trip back from Japan, where he participated in the summit of G7 leaders, the democrat spoke by telephone with the president of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, on the subject. The two were to meet in person this Monday, 22.

The meeting – the third between the politicians in less than two weeks – will be an attempt to contain the deterioration in discussions since Biden traveled to Asia. On Friday, Representative Garret Graves, who leads the Republican side in the debate, said that the negotiations would be “paused” because the government was not being “reasonable”.

Talks resumed later the same day, but have made limited progress since then. Yesterday, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, issued a scathing statement in which she claims that the opposition has brought demands “extreme partisan demands” with no chance of approval in Congress.

“Let’s be clear: the president’s team is ready to meet at any time. And, let’s take seriously what can pass in Congress in a bipartisan way, reach the president’s table and reduce the deficit”, wrote the spokeswoman, who also accused the Republican leadership of giving in to the most radical wings of the party.

The opposition party demands that the increase in the debt ceiling be made conditional on deep cuts in public spending, in addition to tightening rules for beneficiaries of social programs. A group of 57 Republican deputies went further and argued that the legislation must also include restrictions on illegal immigration. The Biden administration has already signaled vehement opposition to all these demands.

The stalemate threatens to impose an unpredictable public debt default scenario on the US. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said today that she considers the chances of the government reaching June 15 with the capacity to honor financial obligations "very small" if the ceiling is not suspended or raised.
























