“Nobody got everything they wanted, but the American people got what they needed,” said the American president

“Era crucial to reach an agreement” on US debt and the go-ahead from Congress “is good news for the American people.” “No one got everything he wanted, but the American people got what he needed. We have avoided an economic crisis and an economic collapseThus, during the night, in a statement from the Oval Office of the White House, US President Joe Biden commented on the debt agreement approved before the House and then by the Senate and which he will sign today.

Read also

Biden praised House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with whom he had had tough negotiations in recent weeks, concluded with an agreement in the night between last Saturday and Sunday. “He and I and our teams managed to agree and get things done – acknowledged the president – We were direct with each other, completely honest with each other, respectful of each other of each other. Both sides acted in good faith, both sides kept their word.”