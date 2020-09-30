Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden believes that Republican Donald Trump, who almost overtook him in the presidential race, pays less taxes than a school teacher, as he takes advantage of the imperfection of existing laws.

He stated this at the first televised debate with the owner of the White House, which are held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland (Ohio), broadcast by central TV channels, reports TASS.

“The tax code allows him to pay less taxes than a school teacher,” Biden said. “I will cancel Trump’s tax breaks,” he added. The democrat expressed confidence that the billionaires benefited from the measures taken by the current administration to stimulate the economy.

Trump interrupted Biden on numerous occasions, who tried to highlight the need for Americans to vote in the upcoming elections. “Will you shut up? This is so unpresidential, ”the democrat said indignantly. “Keep churning,” he added.

Trump and Biden reportedly did not shake hands at the start of the meeting due to the coronavirus. Both debaters immediately took their places behind the stands in the auditorium at Case Western Reserve University.

Biden grunted: “How are you?” At the same time, the democrat slightly spread his hands, clenched into fists. Trump responded to the rival’s greeting, but his words were difficult to distinguish. Debate host Chris Wallace explained that the agreement not to shake hands was reached in advance.

A small number of spectators in the hall are prohibited from expressing their approval or disapproval, clapping or hooting during the debate, and opponents should not interrupt each other while answering the questions posed before the discussion begins.

Among those invited in the hall are Trump’s adult children, a friend of President’s eldest son Kimberly Gilfoyle, who works in the presidential campaign headquarters, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. They appeared wearing masks, removing them after settling on chairs at a safe distance.

All major American television companies broadcast the debates. The TV debate is divided into six segments of 15 minutes each. Each of the segments is dedicated to a specific topic: it is the fight against a pandemic, which has already killed more than 200 thousand people in the United States; the outlook for an economy seriously affected by the pandemic; racial injustice protests in the United States following the assassination in Minneapolis, Minnesota, of African American George Floyd.

In addition, the participants in the televised debates will express their positions on such topics as ensuring transparency of the upcoming elections and the situation with the election of a new member of the US Supreme Court. The host of the televised debate will also ask them questions about their previous activities.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that The New York Times on Sunday issued an assertion that its journalists had familiarized themselves with Trump’s tax returns for more than 20 years. It allegedly follows from them that in 2016 and 2017 he paid only $ 1.5 thousand in income tax in total. Trump said that these statements were not true.

five

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter