Victims were registered in 7 US states; storms destroyed homes and left hundreds injured

The passage of tornadoes in the south and midwest regions of the United States left at least 26 dead from Friday (March 31, 2023) until this Sunday afternoon (April 2). Deaths were reported in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

One of the most affected places was the city of Little Rock, Arkansas. The storm swept away trees and destroyed several homes in the area, in addition to leaving hundreds of people injured.

Watch (1min58s):

In Belvidere, Illinois, a storm caused the roof of a theater to collapse on Friday night (March 31). The disaster left one person dead and 28 injured, according to local officials. At the time of the fall, the Brazilian metal band Crypta was performing on stage.

Watch (3min27s):

The storm that hit Illinois was part of a series of natural events across the United States. Tens of thousands of Americans spent the night without power and the states of Arkansas and Missouri declared states of emergency.

The National Weather Service forecast was that other North American cities in the Midwest, South and East regions would remain under alert for weather hazards throughout the weekend.