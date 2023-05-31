AFPi

05/31/2023 – 9:37 am

The agreement that intends to raise the debt ceiling of the United States, reached after long negotiations between President Joe Biden and the Republicans, arrives this Wednesday (31) at the House of Representatives for a vote that should be turbulent.

Congress still has a few days before the country runs out of cash, which will happen on June 5, according to an estimate by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

However, the terms of the agreement reached between Biden and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, still need approval from lawmakers, including some staunch opponents of the initiative.

Without Congressional approval, the United States runs the risk of going into ‘default’ (the interruption of payments on its obligations), something unprecedented that could have catastrophic consequences for the economy.

On Tuesday, the House Rules Committee gave a first indication of the trend for the bill’s vote, with seven votes to six, with two Republicans and four Democrats opposed to the initiative.

This Wednesday, the vote takes place in the plenary of the House of Representatives, with a Republican majority, before the project advances to the Senate, with a Democratic majority.

Joe Biden appealed to congressmen to approve the bipartisan agreement.

“We will continue to move forward to meet our obligations and build the strongest economy in the history of the world,” the president wrote on Twitter.

The “speaker” of the House, McCarthy, still has a tough mission: to convince the Republican majority to accept the new law so as not to appear that it depends on the Democratic representatives.

And that may prove more difficult than expected, as opposition within the Republican Party appears to outnumber former President Donald Trump’s supporters in the House.

– “Bad deal” –

Nancy Mace, a Republican congresswoman from South Carolina, said she would vote against the bill.

“This ‘agreement’ normalizes the record spending started during the pandemic. It sets these historically high spending levels as the baseline for all future spending,” Mace criticized.

Chip Roy, a Texas congressman and member of the Republican wing that supports Trump, said it was a “bad deal that no Republican should vote for.”

“We’re going to continue the fight today and tomorrow, no matter what,” said Roy.

Some Republicans are even considering introducing a motion of censure to force Kevin McCarthy to resign as Speaker of the House.

On the Democratic side, some are also skeptical. Representative Ro Khanna of California said several party colleagues are against the budget cuts and “still don’t know” how to vote.

The bill suspends the debt ceiling until 2025, long enough to get through the 2024 presidential election period.

In return, some expenditures are capped to remain stable – except military ones – in 2024 and the increase is capped at 1% for 2025.

It also foresees a reduction of 10 billion dollars (50.5 billion reais, at the current exchange rate) in funds allocated to the Revenue to modernize and intensify controls throughout the country.

McCarthy’s office said that the agreement also provides for the recovery of “billions of dollars of unspent resources intended to combat the covid pandemic”, without revealing details.

One of the points of contention involves changes in the conditions for accessing some social benefits, such as raising the working age from 49 to 54 years for people without children who wish to receive food aid, but excluding the requirement for war veterans. and citizens living in extreme poverty.























