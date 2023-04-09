Some classified US documents leaked this week reveal that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are planning to deploy elite units to Artemivsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). The newspaper wrote about it on April 8 The New York Times.

The papers in question are dated late February – early March.

According to the publication, the data confirms that Washington is monitoring the actions of the Ukrainian military leadership.

The documents say that as of February 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were practically surrounded by the RF Armed Forces in Artemovsk. The head of the main intelligence department of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, assessed the situation of the Ukrainian army as “catastrophic” and proposed deploying elite units in the city for two weeks to push back Russian soldiers and protect supply routes.

On the eve of April 7, The War Zone wrote that a US intelligence leak could provide Russian intelligence with important and dangerous information for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is noted that in the case of studying a document marked “Top Secret”, the Russian side can find out exactly how Kyiv has deployed its military units in recent months, and see the absence of certain units.

On the same day, the Pentagon announced that it had opened an investigation into the first leak of military documents. It was noted that they did not contain information on specific combat plans.

On April 6, The New York Times reported that the scale of the leak was about 100 documents, they were posted publicly on Telegram and Twitter. Among the files are photographs of schedules of expected arms deliveries, troop and battalion numbers.

The alleged offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which should begin in May, was reported in mid-March by the American newspaper Politico.