President Joe Biden signed a law on Thursday (23) that prohibits the entry into the United States of a wide range of products manufactured in the Chinese province of Xinjiang, amid allegations that forced labor there is imposed on the Uighur minority.

The regulation prohibits the importation of products made wholly or partially in Xinjiang, unless customs officials are shown that they are not the result of forced labor. This is an unprecedented regulation in the world.

The law requires special attention to imports of three products: cotton, as Xinjiang is one of the world’s largest producers; tomatoes, also mass-produced in the region; and polysilicon, a material used in the production of photovoltaic panels.

Thus, the government gains “new tools to prevent products made with forced labor in Xinjiang from entering the territory and to hold the people and entities behind these abuses to account,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday in a statement. in which he asks the Chinese government to end “genocide and crimes against humanity”.

According to the White House, the text also “imposes sanctions on foreigners responsible for forced labor in the region”.

The Senate’s unanimous approval of the law on December 16 was a victory for those who advocate an aggressive policy to combat human rights violations.

The adoption of the standard took place despite a lobbying campaign by companies who argued that the measure would harm global supply chains, already under severe pressure from the pandemic.

This is the “most important and effective measure taken so far to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its recourse to forced labor,” Biden said Thursday in a statement.

When signing the text, Democrat Biden thanked Republican Senator Marco Rubio, from Florida, one of the authors of the bill, indicated the White House.

However, during the legislative process, the Republican opposition accused the White House of trying to weaken the text.

– Problems with Intel –

Western countries accuse Beijing of trapping Uighurs, a predominantly Muslim and Turkish-speaking community in western China, in large labor camps.

On Thursday, the Commerce and Treasury departments announced new sanctions against Chinese biotech and high-tech companies accused of serving their country’s government in expanding Uighur surveillance.

The Treasury had banned Americans from doing business with eight high-tech companies, including DJI, the world’s largest drone company, which had been on the Commerce Department’s blacklist for two years.

But the law’s implementation and, in general, the US offensive against certain Chinese economic interests can cause friction. Something that came to light this Thursday with the controversy surrounding the American semiconductor giant Intel.

After the bill passed the Senate and the battery of US sanctions against Chinese companies, Intel had sent an email to its suppliers demanding that they avoid buying in the region.

This generated a strong rejection in China, which the chipmaker tried to appease with a statement published on the Chinese social media platform Weibo: “Our initial intention was to ensure respect for American laws (…). We apologize for the problems caused to our respected Chinese customers, our allies and the public.”

“We believe that the private sector and the international community should oppose China’s instrumentalization of its markets to stifle support for human rights,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki when asked about Intel’s statement.

