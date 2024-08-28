The US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that crude inventories fell by 846,000 barrels to 425.2 million by the end of the week, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a decrease of 2.3 million barrels.

The administration said that crude oil stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 668,000 barrels.

Refinery crude consumption rose by 175,000 barrels per day during the week.

Refinery utilization rates rose 1 percentage point during the week.

The administration said gasoline stocks fell by 2.2 million barrels in the week to 218.4 million, compared with expectations for a decrease of 1.6 million barrels.

The EIA data showed that distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 300,000 barrels in the week to 123.1 million barrels, compared with expectations for a decline of 1.1 million barrels.

The administration said that net US crude imports rose last week by 282,000 barrels per day to 2.9 million.