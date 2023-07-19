The administration said oil inventories at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by 2.9 million barrels last week.

And it stated that the consumption of crude by US refineries decreased by 74 thousand barrels per day last week.

Refinery operating rates rose 0.6 of one percentage point in the week.

On the other hand, the management said that gasoline stocks fell by 1.1 million barrels to 218.4 million, compared to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a decline of 1.6 million barrels.

Energy Information Administration data showed that distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by 14,000 barrels last week to 118.2 million barrels, compared to analysts’ expectations for a rise of 500,000 barrels in a Reuters poll.

The administration said net US imports of crude oil fell last week by 376,000 barrels per day.